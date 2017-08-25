Hancock County man accused of child pronagraphy

A school janitor from Elvaston, Illinois is scheduled to appear in federal court to face charges of sexual exploitation of a child.

Frank Marion Stout, Jr., 45, worked as a custodian at Warsaw High School. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Rock Island, a grand jury charged him with two counts of sexual exploitation of minors and receiving and possessing child pornography.

The indictment alleges that the offenses occurred from 2015 through July 2017. Stout's court date has been set for Sept. 5th.

The charges are the result of an investigation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations and the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.

