Hand signal confusion leads to tractor roll over

On 05-07-18 at approximately 11:38 am, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office responded to a tractor versus car accident on Old Highway Rd west of Epworth.

The investigation revealed a vehicle being driven by Kaylie Kamp, 19, was traveling eastbound behind a farm tractor being driven by John Kress (64). Kress gave a hand signal, indicating he intending to turn left into a driveway. Kamp mistook the signal and attempted to pass the tractor as it was executing its left turn, striking the tractor and causing it to roll over.

Kamp was uninjured in the incident. Kress was transported to Mercy Hospital, Dubuque, and then transferred to University of Iowa Hospital, Iowa City, his condition is unknown. Kamp was cited for Passing in a No Passing Zone. The accident remains under investigation.

