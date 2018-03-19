Handi-Craft recalls thousands of pacifiers and teether holders

Handi-Craft is recalling thousands of pacifier and teether holders due to choking hazard.

This recall involves about 590,000 Dr. Brown's Lovey Pacifier and Teeth Holders with eight different animal styles.

The holders were sold from August 2015 to March 2018 for about $10 at various stores nationwide including Babies R' Us, Target, Walmart, K-Mart and Bed Bath and Beyond.

At issue, the snap can detach from the pacifier's ribbon, posing a potential choking hazard for young children.

The company has received a total of 67 reports of the ribbon fraying and the snap detaching.

No injuries have been reported.

If your child has one of these products, you should immediately take it away and contact Handi-Craft for information on how to receive a replacement item or comparable merchandise of equal or lesser value.

Consumers can confirm lot codes included in the recalls at the link listed to the right of this article.

