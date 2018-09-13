Handicap accessible playground opens

It’s a project about two years in the making for a local special education center.

Wednesday morning, students and teachers gathered for the ribbon cutting at Black Hawk Area Special Education Center as they welcomed the public to their newly built playground.

Teachers felt the original playground didn't fit the needs of all students, so they formed a committee to make this new playground possible. This playground is handicap accessible and has specialized turf to minimize fall impacts. It cost $255,000 for the entire project.

All the money came through fundraisers and donations. While the center has programs offering students’ academic and emotional support, organizers say they didn't have a playground specifically for the individualized needs of its students. The school has 160 students’ ages three to 22 that they say will truly benefit from this, in and out of the classroom.

“It’s amazing that they thought of a playground like this that can accommodate all the special needs of all the different kids that come here. It’s absolutely amazing to me,” said Jenn Pollard, a parent at the school.

“There’s a lot of equipment so and it's kind of better than the old playground.” said Mason Riley, student.