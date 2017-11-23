Handing out turkeys instead of citations for traffic violations

Thanksgiving is a time to focus on what you're thankful for and that is exactly why officers with a Texas Police Department decided to hand out turkeys instead of tickets.

As part of Operation Peacemaker, officers with the Laredo Police Department conducted traffic stops on drivers who had actually committed traffic violations.

But instead of handing them citations, officers handed them a written warning paired with a turkey. The turkeys were donated by a local business.

On Tuesday, officers handed out 25 turkeys instead of citations.

