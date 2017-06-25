Hanley Furniture building in Rockford catches fire

The Rockford Fire Department was called to the scene of a building fire in Downtown Rockford near S. Main St. and Chestnut St.

The old Hanley Furniture Co. building caught fire Sunday afternoon. The 4th floor was reported to have heavy fire then spread to the floors below. 15 units were on the scene to put the fire under control.

It took about one hour for firefighters to get the fire under control. There were no injuries involved in the incident and no other buildings were damaged.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and is under investigation.