The East Moline Police Department and Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities are looking for help in locating a stolen motorcycle.

On Sunday, May 27, an unknown suspect entered a locked garage and stole the motorcycle. This happened in the 600 block of 17th Avenue.

The motorcycle is described as a maroon 1985 Harley Davidson FXRS Low Rider.

If you know who has this motorcycle or who stole it, call the tip line at 309-762-9500. You could earn a cash reward.