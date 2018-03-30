Harrison County man sentenced to prison for opioid distribution

On March 28, 2018, Mark Edward May, age 32, of Missouri Valley, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and distribution of oxycodone and hydrocodone. May was ordered to serve three years of supervised release to follow his prison term.

May pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and five counts of distribution of a controlled substance. May orchestrated the distribution of hydrocodone and oxycodone to an undercover law enforcement agent from numerous individuals, including the co-defendants Chiann May Jones, Jeremiah D. Jones, and Clara Ann Milks. May and his co-defendants made false medical claims to local physicians to obtain the pills.