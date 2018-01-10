Boetje's Mustard teams with local honey producer

The award winning Quad Cities mustard producer Boetje's has teamed up with local honey producer Harry Bees to release a spicy brown honey mustard.

The release party is scheduled for Wednesday, January 10 at 6 p.m. in the Rock Island College Hill District. The debut will be held at both Cool Beanz Coffeehouse, 1325 30th St., and Radicle Effect Brewerks, 1340 31st St.

Both venues will have specials that feature the honey mustard. Organizers say there will also be jars of the new product for sale at both locations.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1611310218975913/