Harry Potter summer camp a hit in Dubuque

Ever wondered how you can take a trip to Hogwarts? A group of Iowan students are trying it out this week.

Nearly 60 students are headed to a magical world this summer, as part of a Harry Potter camp.

The camp, organized by Ava Hoelscher and Jamie Vondra, who are just going into 8th grade, gives students the chance to experience everything from being sorted into different houses to playing quidditch.

The girls, with the help of their former teacher, started the camp based on their love for Harry Potter.

"I have always really loved Harry Potter, since 2nd grade, I had read the books, and it's actually really what got me into reading,” said Ava Hoelscher.

The camp was originally scheduled for just 20-25 students in one session, but as word spread, they had to expand to two sessions and nearly 60 students total.

Students went to Ollivander's to get their wands on the first day of camp. They also got to try their hand at potions class, making a draught of living death.

Students will also get the opportunity to learn, there is a writing activity planned for everyday of the camp.

Harry Potter camp runs through the end of the week.

