Harvard poll: Millennials pessimistic about country's future

A new Harvard poll has found that two-thirds of millennials have more fear than hope about the country's future.

The poll released Tuesday by the university's Institute for Politics also found 54 percent of young Americans think the country is headed in the wrong direction, while 14 percent think it's on the right track.

The poll found President Donald Trump's job approval rating among millennials continues to decline, from 32 percent in the spring to 25 percent and that likely young voters prefer Democratic control of Congress.

On social issues, 53 percent approved of athletes' kneeling in protest of police brutality and racism during the national anthem, and 61 percent supported stricter gun laws.

The poll surveyed 2,037 youths aged 18 to 29 between Oct. 31 and Nov. 10.