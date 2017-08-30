Harvey's Rainfall & How It Stacks Up The QC

Harvey is finally starting to pull away from Houston, but not without leaving it's mark. It is leaving 4 and likely 5 of it's top 5 rainiest days in history for the city of Houston. While these total may seem low, these are taken at the airport where records are kept (Areas 30 miles SW of Houston are reporting nearly 50"), either way the numbers are still ridiculous. The top 2 records have well over 30" of rain since the storm has started. To put this in perspective, the QC has only picked up 26" of rain all year! In fact, the QC's rainiest 5 day stretch was back in 1961 when we picked up over 7" of rain, nowhere near what Houston is experiencing now.