Has your Facebook information been compromised? How to tell if your information was shared with Cambridge Analytica

(CNN) - Facebook is coming clean, on Monday the social media giant will start alerting users whose data was harvested by Cambridge Analytica.

A link will be posted on their Facebook news feeds that will show what apps are linked to their accounts.

The company said users would have the opportunity to use the link to delete apps and prevent them from collecting more information.

Cambridge Analytica is the London-based voter analytics organizations that gathered information on tens of millions of voters. This collection was legal by the rules Facebook had in place at the time.

(KWQC) -



So, how do you know if your information has been compromised? A few of our staff members have received the notification and followed the step by step guide on what you should do once you've received the notification.

When one of our producers opened up her Facebook on a desktop, nothing look different. But once she opened it up on her iPhone, at the top of her home page a box popped up, like the one Emma Hogg posted above.

The box is titled: Protecting Your Information and it explains how Facebook has banned the app "This Is Your Digital Life." It then goes on to say that one of your friends used Facebook to log into the app.

"We did this (banning the app) because the app may have misused some of your Facebook information by sharing it with a company called Cambridge Analytica. In most cases,t he information was limited to public profile, Page likes, birthday, and current city."

The alert has a "Get More Information" button at the bottom of the alert that users can clik on. Clicking that will take you to Facebook's Help Center, here it tells you how you can tell if your information was shared.

"Check below to see if your information may have been shared with Cambridge Analytica by the app "This Is Your Digital Life." the post reads.

Underneath there is a bolded question asking "Was My Information Shared?" Here, it will tell users if their information was used by Cambridge Analytica based on Facebook's own investigation.

After reading through that information, at the end, there is a blue box that reads "Review and update the information you share with apps and websites by checking your settings." The setting is a link that you can click on, by clicking that it will take you to another page that shows you all apps that are connected to your Facebook page. One of our producers deleted 244 apps and websites from using her Facebook account, some dated back to 2010.

Another one of our producers checked her Facebook and hers said "Based on our available records, neither you nor your friends logged into "This Is Your Digital Life." As a result, it doesn't appear your Facebook information was shared with Cambridge Analytica by "This Is Your Digital Life.""

Below we have put together a step-by-step on how you can see if you have been affected by the recent breach.

1. Open up your Facebook account.

2. Go to your setttings.

3. Select Help & Support.

4. Click on Help Center.

5. In the search bar, search "Cambridge Analytica."

6. The first answer that pops up, "How can I tell if my information was shared with Cambridge Analytica?" you will select that.

7. It will take you to a new window, and after reading through the information listed at the bottom it will say "Was My Information Shared?" Here it will tell you if your information was compromised or not.

8. Below that there is a blue highlighted box, where you can check your settings. Click on "Settings."

9. Here you will see every app that is using your information and you can delete all apps/websites that from coninuing to collect personal information from you.

Why would apps need to access information through Facebook?

According to Facebook some apps may ask for users to log in to Facebook for the following reasons.

1. Help you find friends that also use the app or game.

2. Personalize the content in the app so it's more interesting or relevant to you.

3. Make it easier to share things with people on Facebook.

4. Make it easier to create an account so you can uset he app right away.

(From Facebook) "Keep in mind when you install an app, you give it permission to access your public profile, which includes your name, profile pictures, username, user ID (account number), networks and any info you choose to make publicly available. You also give the app other info to personalize your experience, including your friends list, gender, age range and locale."