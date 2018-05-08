Have you been "all in" for recycling in Scott County?

Have you been recycling in Scott County? If so, the Waste Commission of Scott County wants to hear how your experience has been. The commission and Personal Marketing Research will conduct a follow up survey in the coming weeks. But not everyone will be contacted, they plan to reach out to 400 residents by phone to take part in the brief recycling survey.

This is a follow up to the one they did in 2013. The results from that survey prompted many changes in recycling in the county.

The 2018 survey is designed to help identify the needs of the community, monitor changes in the recycling behaviors, and identify the best ways to share information about services available in the community.