Hawaii officials mistakenly warn of inbound missile

UPDATE: TV-6 spoke with two people who were in Hawaii when the alert was sent.

Angie Mapes and her husband are in Hawaii on vacation and said today is their last day there. She said she was watching TV this morning when they received the alert on her phone.

"And about 8:13 I had a message come over my phone and I looked at it and I showed it my husband and I said, is this a joke? I said, somebody must've hacked my phone maybe last night at the restaurant," she said.

Mapes said hundreds of people were in the lobby.

"Yeah, it was just mayhem in the lobby... Just crazy. You could see the fear on everybody's face -- The not knowing whats going to happen," she said.

Mapes said she is glad to be returning home.

Rebekah Leonard is from Davenport and now lives in Waianae, Hawaii. She said she was going to let her dogs outside when she received the alert.

"I was quite nervous and anxious. My mom called me, she still lives in the QC, and she called me and was worried that something was really going on, something was really going to happen over here," she said.

Leonard and Mapes said it took about 38 minutes for the Hawaii Emergency Management to inform people the alert was a false alarm.

ORIGINAL: Hawaii emergency management officials say a push alert that warned of an incoming ballistic missile to Hawaii on Saturday was a mistake.

The emergency alert sent to cellphones said in all caps, "Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill."

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency spokesman Richard Repoza says it's a false alarm.

He says the agency is trying to determine what happened.

The alert stirred panic for residents on the island and across social media.

