Hawkeye misses free throw to preserve record of fallen legend

A Iowa Hawkeye basketball player is being praised for missing a free throw. The incident happened for Jordan Bohannon late in the game on Sunday, February 25, 2018.

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon drives past Chicago State guard Rob Shaw, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

With his team comfortably ahead against Northwestern, he went to the free throw line. Bohannon was tied with a former Hawkeye named Chris Street for the most consecutive free throws made in school history.

With a chance for the record, Bohannon missed it on purpose. Street died in an automobile accident during the 1993 season, and Bohannon wanted to honor street's memory. He even pointed to the sky before his next free throw attempt.

Iowa went on to win 77 to 70.