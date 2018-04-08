Hawk Alert issued after sex assault at UI dorm

The University of Iowa has issued a Hawk Alert after a sexual assault was reported at the Slater Hall dormitory.

The alert was sent at 5:18 Sunday morning. University of Iowa authorities said the incident “occurred possibly around 3:30 a.m.”

According to the UI’s emergency information webpage, the suspect is described as a white male, maybe between the ages of 18-20, wearing a short sleeve Hawaiian shirt. The man had a blue and green wristband. His hair was wavy brown and shoulder length. He had no facial hair with a thin to medium build. Authorities said the suspect may also have a cut on his forehead.

“Suspect was last seen running down the stairwell in Slater Hall,” read the alert. “If you have any information about this incident, please report it to the UI Police Department at 319-335-5022.”

According to the university, “Hawk Alerts are triggered by an event that is currently occurring on or imminently threatening the UI campus.”

The university’s public safety department issues the notifications for “any significant emergency or dangerous situation occurring on the campus involving an immediate threat to the health or safety of students and employees.”