Hawkeye Marching Band getting ready for football season with new director

The University of Iowa Marching Band is working hard to get ready for their football game day performances. And this year, there is a new band director to help make sure they're ready to play in front of thousands of fans.

The new director of the Hawkeye Marching Band is Eric Bush. Bush calls Iowa his second home which is no surprise when you consider he received his doctorate in music from the University and even served as staffer in the band during that time. For the passed three years he has been working at Penn State University.

"This is the time we try and integrate our new members and sort of codify our traditions and make sure that we’re going to have a great half time and great pre-game show all the way through the year," said Bush.

Bush comes back to Iowa with a style all his own, just ask Cressie Goode, a senior saxophone player. Goode says Bush’s approach has her excited to yet again march inside Kinnick Stadium.

"Spider-man is going to be involved and people are going to dress up," said Goode. "I’ve never seen anything like that before."

Bush is humble in the spotlight as he is fast to pass along any accolades back on to his students.

"Those kids work really hard," said Bush.

But even Bush will conceded, if the band is a success, he will have had an instrumental role.