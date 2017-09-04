Hawkeye fans at University of Iowa Hospital get special wave from stadium crowd

Young Hawkeye fans at the University of Iowa Hospital got a special treat during Saturday's football game.

During the Hawkeyes' home opener against Wyoming, fans planned to wave to pediatric patients at the Stead Family Children's Hospital. The building opened earlier this year, and its windows look over Kinnick Stadium.

Hawkeye fans exacted the wave at the end of the first quarter. Fans plan to make the wave a game day tradition.

The Iowa Hawkeyes beat the Wyoming Cowboys 24-3.