Hawkeye football player arrested for drunk driving

Police have arrested an Iowa Hawkeye football player for drunk driving in Iowa City.

According to a criminal complaint, officers arrested Brandon Snyder just after 3:00 a.m. Sunday near Kinnick Stadium in the area of Melrose Avenue and Hawkins Drive.

Police said Snyder had bloodshot and watery eyes, dilated pupils and smelled of alcohol.

They also said Snyder admitted to drinking, was wearing multiple wristbands and failed a preliminary breath test.

He was arrested and taken to the Johnson County jail.