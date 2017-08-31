Haze reported over parts of northwestern Illinois

After several days of morning fog, some people iving in northwestern Illinois are wondering why conditions looked 'foggy' again Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service says the haze is actually coming from a fire that is burning in Canada, north of Minnesota.

KWQC Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland says high pressure over the great lakes is grabbing the smoke from the fire and spinning it over Illinois. He says high pressure weather systems spin clockwise.

TV six viewers in Princeton and Savana reported seeing the haze.