UPDATE: Semi tanker leaks 1,500 gallons of ethanol after rollover crash

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office said a semi rollover crash caused about 1,500 gallons of ethanol to leak from the tanker trailer.

Deputies said it happened just after 1 p.m. Monday on Old Highway Road just west of Graf Road near Epworth.

They said 54-year-old Carl Gravel of Dyersville was traveling eat on Old Highway Road when he lost control while rounding a curve and entered the south ditch, causing the semi tractor and tanker trailer to roll over.

Epworth Firefighters built a containment dike in a field to keep the ethanol from entering any waterway.

The sheriff's office called in a hazmat crew from Ankeny to assist with downloading the tanker.

Emergency crews took Gravel to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Damage to the tractor and tanker is estimated to more than $100,000.

_______________

PREVIOUS STORY:

Dubuque County first responders are at the scene of a semi rollover at 19115 Old Highway Road near Graf Road outside of Epworth.

They said the tanker trailer contains a hazardous material which is leaking.

The hazmat team is on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.