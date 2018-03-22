Head to head traffic to be put in place along John Deere Road Thursday

Head to head traffic is set to be put in place along John Deere Rd on March 22.

The traffic pattern change comes during the third year of a construction project to widen the road to six lanes.

The change means westbound traffic will be moved to the eastbound side of the road. Temporary pavement and Barrie’s have been added in order to accommodate two through lanes in each direction.

There will be a dedicated left turn lane in each direction at the intersections of 41st, 53rd, 60th and 70th Streets. Temporary traffic signals have been installed for this.

The switch is scheduled to take place at 10 p.m. Traffic will be stopped at the intersections where the left turn lanes are being put into place.

According to the project manager, the overall switch shouldn’t take more than 15 minutes.

Drivers that take John Deere Rd home from work may see the first steps in the switch being made. Traffic signals are set to be moved at 6 p.m.

This head to head traffic pattern should be used unless maintenance is required until the westbound lanes are completed.

The full project is set to be finished by the end of this construction season.