Health Department: Be wary of floodwater

With flooded rivers and streams and more heavy rain on the way, the Rock Island County Health Department is warning residents of the potential for pollution of well water.

Health officials say contaminated water can enter through the well cap or vent and then drain into the groundwater below. Even if a well was not affected by floodwater, neighboring wells that were under water can contaminate the same underground aquifer shared by many.

As a precaution, the health department recommends that well water be tested for coliform bacteria about two weeks after a flood, when contaminants have been pumped out of the ground. In the meantime, people should not use the water for drinking or cooking. Residents whose wells have been submerged should be using bottled water until a satisfactory water test has been obtained.

If the well was under water, a shock chlorination needs to be done before the water can be tested. Before chlorinating the well, you should consult with experts on proper methods and safety considerations.

The health department has water sample testing kits are available for $10 at the Rock Island office.

As for septic systems or aerated treatment systems, floodwater could cause them to fail until the water has gone back down. Health officials recommend having the septic tank pumped to restore service.

When it comes to personal property and building materials that have come in contact with flood water, officials say it is important that all contaminated material be removed, cleaned, dried, or restored within a couple of days or mold can become a major concern. Anyone removing moldy or water-damaged materials should wear an N-95 or HEPA filter facemask to minimize exposure to mold spores, particulates, and inhalable debris. The filter facemasks can be purchased at hardware stores and home improvement centers.

Finally, a reminder that flood water can contain bacteria, fecal material, viruses, and other organisms that may cause disease. It's important to take precautions to avoid injury and possible infections, including having an up-to-date tetanus shot. Make sure to wear protective clothing and shoes when cleaning up - gloves, pants, long sleeves, boots.

For more information, visit the Rock Island County Health Department's website at richd.org.