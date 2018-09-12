Healthcare providers present 2018 Community Health Assessment results

Results from the 2018 Community Health Assessment were released today.

It is organized by county health departments from Scott, Muscatine and Rock Island Counties as well as local healthcare providers including Genesis and UnityPoint. Area health officials have been conducting this assessment every 3 years since 2002. Residents were surveyed in Scott, Muscatine, and Rock Island Counties to obtain the data used in the report.

The report looks at multiple areas that make a healthy community possible such as access to healthcare services, mental health and substance abuse. Healthcare workers say these assessments help local providers better serve the Quad Cities.

"First we have to figure out what we're dealing with here, and what we need to attack, and look at what resources we have and then develop our strategic plan to provide resources to meet the needs of our community," said UnityPoint Director of Community Engagement Daniel Joiner.

Healthcare officials who presented the findings say the next step is to develop community health improvement plans. They say there are 13 areas of opportunity that they hope to address.

You can find the full report at the link below.

link text