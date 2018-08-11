Healthiest State Initiative receives USDA funding to expand SNAP produce incentives

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded a three-year grant, totaling $480,044, to the Healthiest State Initiative to expand Double Up Food Bucks.

The state’s produce incentive program provides fresh fruits and vegetables to low-income Iowa families while supporting local farmers. The grant is matched with private funds bringing total project support to nearly $1 million.

“Double Up Food Bucks wins are three-fold: SNAP families eat healthier food, local farmers gain new customers, and more dollars stay in the local economy. Each have a ripple effect of benefits for Iowans,” said Jami Haberl, executive director of the Healthiest State Initiative.

Expanded funding will increase Iowan’s access to the Double Up Food Bucks program through engagement of retail grocery stores including New Pioneer Food Co-op, Hy-Vee, Inc. and Fareway Stores, Inc.