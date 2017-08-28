Hearing announced for Davenport superintendent

A hearing date has been announced for Davenport Schools Superintendent Art Tate. The Board of Educational Examiners of the State of Iowa announced that a hearing will be held on Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 1 p.m., before Administrative Law Judge Margarate LaMarche in Des Moines.

Tate is being charged with failure to conform with state law, in violation of 282 Iowa Administrative Code rule 25-3(6)(m) and with willfully departing from or failing to conform to the minmimum standards of acceptable and prevailing educational practice in Iowa, in violation of 282 Iowa Administrative Code rule 25-3(8)(a)

The official notice is below.