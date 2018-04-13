Hearing related to FBI raid at Trump lawyer's office set

President Donald Trump's personal attorney is trying to prevent the government from using materials it found in a search of his office and residence this week.

A federal prosecutor's office says there will be a hearing Friday to address a temporary restraining order sought by Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

Federal agents raided Cohen's Manhattan office and residence on Monday, seizing records on topics, including a $130,000 payment made to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Trump, who in the last month has escalated his attacks on Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, said it was a "disgrace" that the FBI "broke into" his lawyer's office. He called Mueller's investigation "an attack on our country."