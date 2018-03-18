'Heartbeat Bill' discussed at League of Women Voters forum

It's one of the most divisive pieces of legislation in the Iowa statehouse this session, the fetal heartbeat bill. It would ban abortions as soon as doctors detect a fetal heartbeat. That's about six weeks.

It was a hot topic at a League of Women Voters forum in Hiawatha Saturday. That's after the legislation advanced to the full Iowa House this week. Lawmakers kept the ban alive by making it an amendment to a Senate bill. Abortions after about six weeks would only be allowed if the mother's life was at stake.

The ban is backed by Republicans, who control the legislature. Democrats have come out in strong opposition. State Representative Liz Bennett is one of them.

She says, "There are no exceptions in this bill for health of the mother, there is no exceptions in this bill for rape or incest, so I think it's a very dangerous bill."

Bennett says she's not surprised it made it out of the funnel. She says, "This is an election year, and so I do think there are some legislators who want to send a message to voters. (The bill) could be used for fund raising purposes or be used on election postcards,"

Sue Williams came to the forum to ask politicians to kill the heartbeat bill. She says, "I find it very difficult to believe that we have elected officials who think they have some rule over some person's body."

Republican supporters of the bill aren’t backing down. Representative Steven Holt says, “The heartbeat signifies the miracle of life and this legislation recognizes that reality of life present in an unborn human being and protects that life."

That's despite critics calling it unconstitutional, and people saying could be shot down in court. Bill supporters say they're ready for that legal fight

Representative Shannon Lundgren says, "There is a secondary plan in motion that if it is challenged we are sending a message to the federal government that Iowans believe that life begins at what stage and that want them to take a look at it as well.”

Arkansas and North Dakota recently tried passing similar bills, but they were shot down by federal judges.

