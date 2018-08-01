Heat & Humidity Return This Weekend

Welcome to August! August is typically a month of heat and humidity and a one with storms producing heavy rain. We will have one of the two this weekend and it's the heat and humidity. We will see highs near 90° from Friday on and it will feel like 100° each afternoon. If you have plans to head to the fair or any outdoor plans, make sure you drink plenty of fluids. The next two weeks look rather warm in the midwest with very few rain chances which will lead to growing drought concerns.