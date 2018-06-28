Heat Advisories In Effect Friday Through Saturday

Our next heat wave is upon us as heat advisories are in effect from 10AM Friday through 7PM Saturday. Friday will be the hotter of the two days with it feeling like 110° area wide at times. There will be minor storm chance late tonight and again Friday, but neither will do anything to suppress temperatures. If it begins to feel warmer than 110° for a few hours, I wouldn't be surprised if we are upgraded to an excessive heat warning. A cold front will arrive on Saturday night bringing an end to the oppressive heat and bring a few storms to the region. Bottom line, find a cool place to hang out both Friday and Saturday and keep your pets inside!