'Heated disturbance' results in one man being stabbed

On Sunday, Dec. 3 at approximately 6:45 a.m., the Dyersville Police Department, and Dubuque County Sheriff's Office responded to 131 1/2 2nd Street in Dyersville for a report of a disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that 27-year-old Christopher Bruggeman and 34-year-old Brandy Rausch were involved in a "heated disturbance" according to the press release, which resulted in Bruggeman being stabbed. He was transported to Mercy Hospital for treatment, but the injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Rausch was arrested and is being charged with willful injury, she is being held on $15,000 cash for the charge.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges may follow as a result of this incident.