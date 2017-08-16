Heather Heyer's mom: If I have to give her up, make it count

The mother of the young woman who lost her life during violent weekend clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia, says the way to truly honor Heather Heyer is to "make a difference in the world."



Susan Bro urged about 1,000 mourners gathered inside the Paramount Theatre on Wednesday to "find in your heart that small spark of accountability."



"You poke that finger at yourself like Heather would have done and you make it happen."



"You take that extra step and you find a way to make a difference in the world!"



Bro said Heather's participation in the protests against white nationalists was "not the end of her legacy."



"It was just the beginning of Heather's legacy."