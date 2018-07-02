Heating Up By The 4th

Comfortable conditions are on tap both today and tomorrow with highs in the 80s and not feel like 90° until late Tuesday. We are going to heat things back up for the 4th though. Before we get there, Red, White and Boom looks to be great with temps in the 80s throughout.

Humidity builds in ahead a cold front on Wednesday. This means it will feel like or near 100° on the 4th. There will be a chance for storms, but timing is still to be determined with better chances on Thursday. So plan accordingly if you have a BBQ planned on the 4th!