Heavy Rain Could Lead To Minor Flooding This Week

Mild and active weather is setting up across our region to kick of this week. High today will reach the 50s and 60s, but they will be accompanied with showers and a few rumbles of thunder. While we will see showers today the heaviest rain will likely set up late tonight and early Tuesday.

The problem with having heavy rain this time of year is that the ground is still frozen after the first few inches. This will likely lead to run-off allowing for quick rises in area rivers. Look for heaviest rain bands to set up along and east of the Mississippi River and eventually wrap up by mid morning hours on Tuesday. Tuesday will bring highs near 60° again, but this will happen in the morning and then fall off into the 30s in the afternoon.

The active weather will continue this week, but questions still remain as to whether it will be rain or snow. Stay tuned!