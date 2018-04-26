Heavy Rain Possible Next Week

I hope you all are enjoying this phenomenal stretch of weather in the QCA. The warm up has been nice, but not enough to move us from the 2nd coolest April on record spot just yet. While the sunshine has been nice we really could use some rain. We are nearly 2" behind normal for rain this month and are on track for the driest April since 2005!

Next week we not only have the warm up we also have the good chance for heavy rain in the midwest. While the exact details of where the heavy amounts will set up aren't known yet. Tuesday night through Thursday morning of next week will be active with thunderstorms. Some of these may be severe, but this far out we are most certain that they will be efficient rainfall producers. Some areas in the KWQC viewing area will pick up between 1"-2" of rainfall next week. This will certainly help out the soil which is bone dry now. Behind the rain and warmth comes another round of below normal temps for mid May.