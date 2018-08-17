Heavy police presence near United Township

Officials with the school tell TV-6 no one is being allowed in or outside of United Township High School.

We are working to gather information on where parents can go if they are wanting to pick up students. At this time, information is very limited.

Or Chief Photographer says multiple people are lined up on 42nd Avenue with concerns about their loved ones inside the building.

Our crews on scene tell us that Archer Drive and Avenue of the Cities is blocked off due to the police scene.

This is a developing story and we are hoping to update this as more information becomes available.