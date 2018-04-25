UPDATE: Davenport police investigating after heavy police presence at Scott County Courthouse

UPDATE: We are starting to learn more information in regards to this morning's incident.

An eye-witness on the scene tells TV-6 they were walking into the courthouse when they saw it all unfold.

Ann Stclair says she was "scared to death" and that she didn't stop to look at what happened next, she just thought to run further into the building.

"We were coming in the courtroom because my daughter had court today," Stclair said. "We walked in the doors, we seen this guy coming from across the street and he was, I swear he was dressed like a ninja in all white with like a stick coming out from his back. It looked like a sword to me. We walked in the door and all of a sudden he just came running up to the doors behind us."

Stclair said he was yelling at someone and telling them to come outside.

"'I'm going to get you'" Stclair said that's what the man said. "We rushed in here and took off into the parking lot."

She said the man had a big black belt on and said he was dressed like a ninja.

We are still waiting to hear back from police in regards to what happened.

UPDATE: The scene is clearing up as of 10:50 a.m. We are hoping to update with more information as it becomes available.

ORIGINAL: The Davenport Police Department and Crime Scene Unit are investigating a scene in front of the Scott County Courthouse.

