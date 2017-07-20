Severe storms leave path of destruction across northeast Iowa

Thousands in northeast Iowa were without power Thursday morning, July 20, after severe storms rolled through Wednesday night.

McGregor, Clermont and rural Winneshiek County were hit especially hard. Strong winds knocked the walls off buildings in downtown McGregor and trees and branches were down everywhere.

Power lines were down, even trapping some people in a home.

McGregor resident Rob Shaw spoke about the damage.

"I've never seen anything like this in my life. I mean trees snapped everywhere you can see a clear path where something came through and you can see her house is completely wiped out. All these vehicles, houses collapsed. It's terrible."

No injuries were reported at the time of this report. Emergency personnel were asking people to avoid the areas impacted.

