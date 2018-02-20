Help find owner of digital photo card found in Davenport

Like a message in a bottle, a family found an SD card filled with digital photos on the beach of Credit Island Park in Davenport, including what looks like a marriage proposal. Now, they are asking for help in finding the person it belongs to.

Toni Davis says she was on a hike with her son when they found the card in its case. They took it home, cleaned it up and plugged it in order to view it. Toni says she didn't want to be "nosey" so she only viewed a couple of the photos as a way to learn more about the owner. However, she did notice photos from what looked liked a proposal in Alaska.

Toni tells TV-6 that she is hoping to find the owner and return what are most likely treasured memories on the card.

If you think you know anything about it, email

