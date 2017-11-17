Helping build an accessible playground at Black Hawk Area Special Education Center

This year, Robbie and his family decided to celebrate his 30th birthday by giving back to the Black Hawk Area Special Education Center, where he was a 2009 graduate.

"But then it just popped into my mind -- why not pay it forward? To the school that helped him become the person that he is today, which... He's my heart and my soul and I'm beyond blessed to have him in my life," said Stephanie Dobbeleare, Robbie's mother.

Robbie was born with a very rare chromosome abnormality.

"Doctors kind of had a bleak outlook, not knowing what it was and probably said that he would probably never make it to his first birthday," said Stephanie.

Robbie was able to beat the odds and celebrated his 30th birthday earlier this month. For his birthday celebration, he asked everyone to bring cards with donations to the school to help it build a more accessible playground and was able to raise nearly 2,000 dollars.

"I was just I mean overwhelmed, I was just speechless... I mean I just kind of welled up with tears. I just could not believe the gratitude of other people that were willing to donate for such an awesome, awesome cause for these kids," she said.

She said although there are accessible playgrounds in the Quad Cities, it will be nice to have one here locally for kids to enjoy.

"Kids with special needs are just like anybody else out there, they have the same feelings, they just want to be you know, to be recognized and belong in society," she said.

A Moline resident, who would like to remain anonymous, is also going to make a 10,000 dollar donation in memory of her mother, who was a special education teacher, and husband, who was disabled for many years.

The Black Hawk Area Special Education Center says it is more than halfway to reaching its goal of 255,000 dollars and expects the new playground to be completed by May of 2018.