Man arrested for attempted murder in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - 20-year-old Reuben Randolph was arrested in Scott County on Friday, April 13.
Randolph is being charged with:
Attempt First Degree Muder (Class X Felony)
Aggravated Battery (Class X Felony)
Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm (Class 1 Felony)
He was being held in Scott County on a $750,000 bond, but was later transferred to Henderson County on Friday.
According to a press release from the Henderson County State's Attorney, Randolph was arrested following an investigation by Oquawka Police, Henderson County Sheriff's Office and the Illinois State Police.
