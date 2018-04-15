Man arrested for attempted murder in Henderson County

20-year-old Reuben Randolph was arrested in Scott County on Friday, April 13.

Randolph is being charged with:

Attempt First Degree Muder (Class X Felony)

Aggravated Battery (Class X Felony)

Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm (Class 1 Felony)

He was being held in Scott County on a $750,000 bond, but was later transferred to Henderson County on Friday.

According to a press release from the Henderson County State's Attorney, Randolph was arrested following an investigation by Oquawka Police, Henderson County Sheriff's Office and the Illinois State Police.

