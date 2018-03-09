Future of Henry County public safety in limbo, county leaders push for sales tax referendum

For the third time, residents in Henry county will vote on an important referendum that would help fund public safety in the community. The county is proposing a half-percent sales tax that would benefit police, crime prevention, medical ambulance and other emergency services. Sheriff Kerry Loncka said his department has been struggling to keep up with a lack of resources over the last decade. The sheriff's office has cut 11 full-time staff members to make up for the loss in revenue. Sheriff Loncka said the department does not have the money to replace outdated equipment and squad cars.

"We're stretched pretty thin," said Loncka. "We have 827 square miles in our county and there's nights we only have 2 patrol officers on."

The tax would equal 50 cents on a $100 purchase and would not apply to groceries, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, cars, boats and motorcycles. If the referendum does not pass, Loncka said the county may have to look at raising property taxes and charge cities for dispatch services to generate revenue. A question and answer session will be held on Wednesday, March 14 at noon and 5 p.m. at the Henry County Courthouse.

