Henry County Health Department to offer Title X services in Rock Island

The Henry County Health Department received approval from the state Illinois Department of Health to have a presence in Rock Island County.

The Rock Island County Health Department Family Planning and Women's Care Clinic closed a few months ago due to lack of funding.

"In public health, we and many people have seen a struggle with funding," explains Sandra Sommer, Henry County Health Department's Director of Clinic Services. "It's hard as a health department to keep functioning and there is certain criteria that you have to meet."

Since the early 1990s, the Henry County Health Department has the Title X grant which offers services through federal funding like reproductive exams, contraceptives, birth control, and health education.

Staff from the Henry County Department's Colona clinic will be the ones seeing patients at the Rock Island County Health Department.

"We're not looking to take over those services that Rock Island provides," says Sommer. "We're just looking to fill a void that maybe isn't out there any longer."

Residents do not have to be from either Henry County or Rock Island to qualify.

Sommer says her staff is looking forward to offering services to those who need it.

"We're anxious to get over there and have a presence in Rock Island," she adds.

It will take a few weeks before patients can begin receiving services at the RICO Health Department.