Henry County Sheriff Department holds a jail tour for residents

The Henry County Sheriff Department held its county jail tour on July 8th, 2017.

The department said having tours of its facility gives the community an opportunity to understand the problems the current jail is facing.

“We’re overcrowded”, said Henry County Sheriff Rich McNamee.

McNamee said it is necessary and time for a new jail as its structure is becoming outdated to hold inmates.

“Our jail is old its 54 years old. It was built in 1963 as the sheriff office, the police department, the sheriff residence and the county jail,” said McNamee.

The department said doing daily work duties is starting to become impossible.

Each space inside the department has narrow hallways, small tight rooms, and not enough holding cells for officers to hold inmates inside safely.

“We're not compliant with federal regulations. For example, the Americans with Disabilities Act is a big issue, we have a lot of issues with our structure and we're not compliant with that. The new jail will be 23,000 squares free on one level,” said McNamee.

McNamee said if an inmate is disabled with a wheelchair, officers have to pick of the inmate and carry them downstairs to the holding cell.

County leaders said if voters approve the bond, residents would have to spend 9.1 million dollars out of their property taxes over the next 20 years.

“The bond is basically like obtaining a mortgage. We are asking the citizens to vote yes for us to borrow money to build a new facility. We're looking at a piece of county-owned property on the east edge of town and we have a permit for the city of Mount Pleasant to build that,” said McNamee.

While taking the tour, residents said seeing the jail, residents should consider making a new law enforcement center happen.

Resident Brittan Ostby said before taking the jail tour he only had a small idea of the problems.

Now, he has a different perspective.

“It was definitely eye-opening, I seen all the numbers on paper and heard some of the stories from going to some meetings and stuff but actually seeing what they were talking about kind of really put it all together,” said Ostby.

For resident Jens Lee he said he finally understands why the new jail needs help.

“They’re very cramped in there that’s for sure. It's something that our County needs,” said Lee.

If approved, the construction of the new law enforcement center would begin early Spring 2018.

The construction would take up to two years to complete.

Voting for the new jail has already begun. The polls will open on August 1st in Henry County for residents to make a vote.

The final tour for the Henry County Jail is on July 27th, from 4:30 PM to 7 PM