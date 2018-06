After receiving a possible tip of a puppy mill in Henry County, officials with the office are saying the claim was unfounded.

On Wednesday, Juen 6, the sheriff's office was called to the 2400 block of 220th Street with the claim that there were approximately 40 adult dogs being neglected.

Responding officers located 12 adult dogs at the property, but say they were all in good health with shelter, food and water. Officers found no puppies on the property.