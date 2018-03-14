Henry County man pulled over for reckless driving, charged with carrying weapons while intoxicated

A 20-year-old man from Mount Pleasant is out on bond after allegedly being found in possession of a shotgun after being pulled over for reckless driving.

On Sunday, March 11 the Henry County Sheriff's Office received a report of a black Pontiac G6 traveling at excessive speeds heading west out of Mount Pleasant. Deputies located the suspected, and during a traffic stop, Walker Lunsford of Mount Pleasant was found to have been consuming alcoholic beverages.

Walker was taken into custody and charged with operating while intoxicated, reckless driving, carrying weapons under the influence and cited for a manner of conveyance and failure to provide proof of financial liability.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol.