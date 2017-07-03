Henry County woman rolls her car after swerving to avoid a deer

On Saturday, July 1st the Henry County Sheriff's Office received a call at 4:00 AM about an accident near the intersection of Old Highway 218 and U.S. Highway 218.

After an investigation, investigators determined Keri Herr was driving a 1997 red Ford Expedition when she swerved to avoid hitting a deer. She lost control of the Expedtion and hit a bridge. The vehicle rolled once before coming to a rest on its wheels on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 218.

Herr was cited for failing to maintain control and for violating the conditions of a restricted license. Herr and a passenger were transported to the Henry County Health Center in Mount Pleasant.