It’s a wonderful addition to downtown Bettendorf. A former music store transformed into a beautiful gallery and art studio.

Local artist Pat Bereskin owns the gallery and rents the space. It’s really a gallery, a studio, and a classroom, all under one roof. Eight thousand square feet and displaying the talents of many local and area artists.

Downstairs, there are classrooms. A think tank where young students learn about science, technology, engineering and math. The STEAM LABS are run by educator Aaron Maurer. Some seventh and eighth graders are doing work similar to what’s happening in the Silicon Valley.

Pat calls the studio her happy place. The place where she feels right at home. She thinks the gallery will be a destination point for people who visit downtown Bettendorf. It is located on State Street.

The Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy opened just a few month ago. Spacious and sparkling. A showcase in downtown Bettendorf.