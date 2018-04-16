Here we go, AGAIN!

Starting the new week and still hoping for some signs of Spring. At least the sun will return on Tuesday. But, as Wednesday arrives it will be back to clouds, rain, and possibly some snow along the Highway 20 corridor and to the northwest of the QCA. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for north central Iowa and south central Minnesota. This is where 5 to 8 inches of snow could fall. A the system moves east the QCA could see some light snow north of I-80 with minor accumulations on grassy surfaces. Nothing will last long, though. As we head into the weekend temperatures will head into the 50s Friday with a chance for 60 or better by Sunday.